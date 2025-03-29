Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

