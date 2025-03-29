OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £24,241.51 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.81), for a total value of £24,241.51 ($31,376.53).

On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £126,783.36 ($164,099.61).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 436.60 ($5.65) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

