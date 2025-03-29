Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,796 ($23.25) and last traded at GBX 1,802 ($23.32), with a volume of 4506845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,856 ($24.02).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.75 ($25.61).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

