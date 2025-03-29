Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

