Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.43. 401,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

