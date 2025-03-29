PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,749 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PDD were worth $108,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in PDD by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

