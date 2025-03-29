PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,749 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PDD were worth $108,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in PDD by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.