PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PSTR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Get PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.13%.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.