Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

