Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

