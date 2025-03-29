Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Financial Survey

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) -2.73% -5.97% -4.78% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Perfect Moment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $138.14 million 0.31 -$2.01 million ($0.31) -11.06 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.89 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.88

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect Moment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Perfect Moment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

