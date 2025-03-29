PetroChina (PCCYF) to Release Earnings on Monday

PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $820.46 billion for the quarter.
PetroChina Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:PCCYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 6,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,265. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
About PetroChina
