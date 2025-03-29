Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $119,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,396.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 343,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $306.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day moving average is $298.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

