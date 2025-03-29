Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $158.01 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 840,423 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $158,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 429,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

