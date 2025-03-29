Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $189.77 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 733,397 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $189,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,072,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.