Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $212.75 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,144 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $212,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.85.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.81 and its 200 day moving average is $470.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

