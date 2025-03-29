PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.