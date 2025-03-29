PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,471,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,713,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 298,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

