Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 217,858 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.