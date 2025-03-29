Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) vs. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99% Precision BioSciences 11.48% -23.69% -6.98%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 Precision BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 516.25%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 701.42%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -0.86 Precision BioSciences $75.10 million 0.48 -$61.32 million $0.06 78.33

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc., an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA. In addition, it develops PBGENE-NVS for sickle cell disease/beta thalassemia for insertion; PBGENE-DMD (excision) for duchenne muscular dystrophy; PBGENE-LL2 (insertion), a liver directed target; PBGENE-LL3, a central nervous system directed target; and iECURE-OTC (insertion) for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; license agreement with TG Cell Therapy, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize azer-cel for autoimmune diseases and other indications outside of cancer; development and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders; Cellectis S.A.; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; Duke University; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.