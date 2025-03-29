Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:JULQ)

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.08. Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $25.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.
About Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF
