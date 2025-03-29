Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $146.02 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $146,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.