Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $532.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

