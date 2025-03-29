Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – March 26th

Tesla, VivoPower International, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support the production of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean transportation sector, which includes not only automakers but also battery producers, charging infrastructure developers, and other associated industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $17.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.98. 89,428,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,803,298. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $322.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $871.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

NASDAQ:VVPR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 127,960,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.90.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

