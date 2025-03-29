Promising Music Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, and live event promotion. Investors in music stocks gain exposure to the industry’s profitable revenue streams and evolving digital trends, which can include growth in streaming and global touring opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. 52,447,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,832,713. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. 39,775,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,852,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. 13,233,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $20.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $559.76. 1,919,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,099. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $260.80 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.12.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,698. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

