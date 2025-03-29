Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Wolfspeed, and CRH are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide telecommunications services, such as voice, internet, and data communications. These companies own and operate the networks and infrastructure needed for transmitting information, making telecom stocks a key part of the technology and communications sectors in financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $167.20. 15,873,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,274,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $786.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $34.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $793.15. 905,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,817. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 116.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.64.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. 2,549,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,821. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE:WOLF traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 141,617,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,537. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,179. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58.

