Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.05. 75,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Propel Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Propel Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

