ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.56. 108,412 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.