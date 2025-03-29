Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Purchases 24,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,594,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,200,849.60. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -270.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

