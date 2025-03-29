Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 637,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prosus Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. 382,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,500. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prosus has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

