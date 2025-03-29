Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.61. 172,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 691,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.14.

