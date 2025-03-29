Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Raised to $52.70

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $50.66 to $52.70 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Qifu Technology has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.