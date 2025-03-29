Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Up 108.5% in March

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,003,900 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.4 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBCRF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 8,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

