Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Up 108.5% in March

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,003,900 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.4 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
Shares of QBCRF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 8,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.
Quebecor Company Profile
