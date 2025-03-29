Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Purchases 450 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $10,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,199.76. The trade was a 2.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,846,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 490,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 459,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 814,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

