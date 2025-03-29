Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.82). 24,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 79,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.85).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts predict that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.93), for a total value of £203,400 ($263,266.89). 19.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ramsdens

