Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.82). 24,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 79,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.85).
Ramsdens Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts predict that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ramsdens Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.93), for a total value of £203,400 ($263,266.89). 19.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ramsdens
