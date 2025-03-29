Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Rand Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RAND traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 154.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Articles

