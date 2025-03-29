Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RAND
Rand Capital Stock Down 2.1 %
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 154.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.
Rand Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 33.92%.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.