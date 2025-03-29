Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8427 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 59.3% increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Randstad Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. 15,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

