RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.66 and traded as high as C$143.76. RB Global shares last traded at C$143.53, with a volume of 175,987 shares traded.

RB Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.