Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.11.
Remark Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.