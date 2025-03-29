Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.11.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

