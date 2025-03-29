Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Acquires Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. 3,900,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

