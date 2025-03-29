Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoom Video Communications stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

