Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock worth $99,863,550. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

