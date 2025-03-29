Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

SMCI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 45,374,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,553,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

