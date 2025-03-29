Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Boeing stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boeing alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.