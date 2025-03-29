Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halliburton stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 6,909,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,992. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

