Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,564,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

