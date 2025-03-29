Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

PWR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average of $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

