Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. 852,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,547. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revvity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

