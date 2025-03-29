Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 1,343,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -154.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

