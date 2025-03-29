Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

F stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 136,793,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

