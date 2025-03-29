Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2 %

DHI traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $125.87. 2,048,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

